Four Decatur residents receive grants from Town and Country Bank

DECATUR – Four people from Decatur received grants to combat hardship thanks to an online contest presented by Town and Country Bank.

Town and Country Bank hosted the ‘Your Need, Their Voice, Our Help’ campaign and invited residents to share their stories of how the prize money could make a big impact on their lives. Each of the four winners received a $2,500 grant at a presentation on Wednesday, February 15.

The four winners selected by the community’s votes are Sandra Lee, Greg Scharf, Kathy Bledsoe and Nadia Hines.

TCB officials say the winners’ stories helped draw attention to the struggle many face to meet basic needs including food, shelter and healthcare. They also say the bank has a “culture of compassion” that focuses on the importance of the people in the communities it serves. The program is TCB’s way of giving back and showing solidarity with friends and neighbors in their time of need.

Winner Sandra Lee is using her prize money to repair her home, as she says homeowners insurance will not cover some of the things she needs fixed. Lee also says after losing her husband in 2014, who often took care of the home, it has been difficult to keep up with all the handy-man projects.

Nadia Hines is using her money to help her mother finish her education after she stayed home for more than 20 years to raise her family. Hines says her mother always puts the needs of her children ahead of her own, including her education; so now, Hines is helping her toward her graduation in May with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

“She is only two classes away from finishing her Bachelors’ Degree. This money is such a relief. Now there are no more roadblocks standing in her way,” Hines adds.

Kathy Bledsoe will put her $2,500 grant toward various expenses. Her 16-year-old daughter continues to undergo therapy after a car crash left her with a traumatic brain injury. Bledsoe and her family also lost everything in a house fire on New Year’s Eve.

The final recipient Greg Scharf is utilizing the money for his expenses as a result of his 9-year-old son’s serious medical condition. His son was diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malformation, AVM, a rare condition that creates a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.

“This grant will allow our family to focus on our son’s recovery. It will help alleviate the stress of travel expenses, missed work and some medical bills,” Scharf explains.

TCB President and CEO, Micah R. Bartlett says these grants will help these people “take on the challenges in their lives.”

“We believe money should empower people, not hold them back,” Bartlett adds.