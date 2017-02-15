Governor Rauner Delivers Budget Address

Governor Rauner Delivers Budget AddressPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
-
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
-
I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students
Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
-
Kroger hiring event in Central Illinois Saturday
Kroger is hiring more than 500 people this weekend in the Central Division, that includes all Central Illinois locations.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration
Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.
-
Monticello woman wins big on instant lottery ticket
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky Monticello resident is a multimillionaire after winning big on an Illinois Lottery ticket.
-
Man shot multiple times in the legs, expected to be OK
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
-
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Police found two people shot at a Decatur home early Wednesday morning.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Overnight Forecast
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
-
McNugget Engagement: Man pops the question with a McDonald's box
-
No foul play suspected in discovery of car and dead woman in Lake Vermilion
-
Police: Skimming device found at Champaign gas station
-
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
-
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
-
Police: Volunteer coach steals, sells baseball equipment
-
77 car train derails in Elkhart
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.