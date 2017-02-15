Governor Rauner Delivers Budget Address

Springfield- It was a tense atmosphere in the House of Representatives as Governor Rauner delivered his third Budget Address.

The Governor addressed the General Assembly while many Democrats laughed at certain points in his speech, while other members had signs declaring his budget proposal "fake news" or "alternative facts." But Governor Rauner struck back at Democrats, scolding them for not presenting him with a balanced budget during his time in office.

Governor Rauner's speech was not all negative however, he once again praised the Senate for their Grand Bargain package. "While the Senate package is still evolving, it wouldn't be that hard to reach a good deal for tax payers. I firmly believe that we can come to an agreement on these issues, and I pledge to you that I will sign that good deal for taxpayers the minute it arrives at my desk." he said.

But he picked apart certain tax increases in that budget. "The current Senate proposal would expand the state's sales tax to cover everyday services and raise tax on food an drugs. We are open to broader sales tax increases to mirror neighboring states like Wisconsin, but let's make sure that it's the best for the people of Illinois and not the lobbyists here in Springfield. We can not raise taxes on people's food and medicine."

Also noting that he would not approve a permanent income tax increase, while only passing a temporary property tax freeze. "Permanent tax increases in the income tax with a temporary tax freeze. That is not fair, it's not a reasonable thing to do. We need a permanent property tax freeze just like the House passed last month. And when our economy grows and our revenue expands any increase in the income tax can be stepped down, and dedicate future surpluses to taxpayers, and not more government spending."

Governor Rauner also proposed increased spending in Education, including transportation for Pre-K through 12, and a ten percent increase in MAP grant funding for higher education. ,Also proposing increases to Public safety funding and opioid abuse education funding.

The Governor proposed changing the state employee pension system to a hybrid three tier pension system, which he said would save $1 billion a year. Also, proposing changes to state employee healthcare which he estimates would save $500 million a year.

Workers compensation reform was also a major topic during his speech.