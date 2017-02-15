Champaign Fire Dept. distributing smoke alarms in neighborhood of deadly fire

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign fire officials have organized a “Smoke Alarm Blitz” in a neighborhood where a deadly fire claimed a woman’s life last weekend.

53-year-old Laura Wills died at Carle Hospital from smoke inhalation after she was rescued from her burning home on Swigart Street. The fire, which crews put out in about an hour, happened at 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning. While looking through the home, fire personnel found Wills did not have any working smoke alarms in her home.

Now, the Champaign Fire Department is sending crews door-to-door in Wills’ former neighborhood, offering to check smoke alarms and install free smoke alarms in homes that need them.

A statement from the Champaign Fire Department reads: “The tragic fire that occurred at 503 Swigart Street on February 10, 2017, serves as a reminder that smoke alarms save lives.”

Fire officials say that smoke alarms, if they are properly installed, maintain a significant role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), roughly 3 out of 5 fire deaths happen in homes without any smoke alarms or alarms that were not working.

The Smoke Alarm Blitz will start at 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Swigart Street. Fire Chief Gary Ludwig will open the event by delivering a few words describing the urgency of having working smoke alarms.