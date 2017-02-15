Dr. Susan Zola announced as new Champaign schools Superintendent

CHAMPAIGN – The next Champaign Unit 4 School District Superintendent will begin serving on July 1, 2017.

The Unit 4 Board of Education announced Dr. Susan Zola as the district’s next superintendent on Wednesday, February 15.

Dr. Zola began her career as a first-grade teacher in Urbana School District 116. In 1990, she joined the Unit 4 School District and became the principal of Dr. Howard Elementary School. She later served as the Director of Title I/Literacy, Director of Choice, Principal of Jefferson Middle School, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. Dr. Zola currently serves the District as the Assistant Superintendent for Achievement, Curriculum, and Instruction where she oversees curriculum and instruction work and the District's 12 elementary school campuses, which she will continue to do until she starts as superintendent.

The district’s next superintendent starts her duties on the heels of current superintendent Dr. Judy Wiegand’s planned retirement.

Board of Education President Chris Kloeppel thanked Superintendent Wiegand for her service at the board’s announcement for Dr. Zola.

"It is my belief that you are leaving Unit 4 in a tremendous place. It cannot be understated how appreciative I am of your leadership and guidance to this District,” Kloeppel says.

Wiegand’s retirement at the close of this school year prompted the Board to hire the Illinois Association of School Boards to conduct a national search for the District’s next leader.

Candidates were narrowed down from over 50 to 7 finalists, who were interviewed in a closed session by the Board of Education. The pool was then whittled down to candidates who were then interviewed by a panel of community members, faculty, staff, administration and the Board of Education.

The Board of Education reviewed information provided by the panel and deliberated in closed session on January 18 and again on January 23, ultimately selecting Zola as the District's next top leader.

"The impressive quality and quantity of the work Dr. Zola has done for Unit 4 was more than enough to propel her to the finalist stage," said Kloeppel. "However, it was her performance during the interview process--her eloquence, passion, poise, and professionalism--that ultimately convinced us to choose her as the next Superintendent of Champaign Unit 4."

The Board will vote to finalize Dr. Zola’s contract at its next meeting on February 27.