SPRING FOOTBALL: Former NFL star Abraham joins Illini staff

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR OUR WEDNESDAY REPORT FROM SPRING PRACTICE. HEAR FROM NEW ASSISTANT DONNIE ABRAHAM AND NEW LINEBACKER DEL'SHAWN PHILLIPS.

CHAMPAIGN -- Lovie Smith needed to fill an open spot on his coaching staff, and in doing so he made a big splash.

Donnie Abraham, a former NFL pro bowler, officially joined the staff Wednesday as a defensive assistant. Abraham will work primarily with the safeties.

Abraham played nine seasons in the NFL as a cornerback, including six in Tampa Bay when Lovie Smith was the linebackers coach. He led the league in interceptions in 1999 with seven, including two pick-sixes.