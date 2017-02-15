McNugget Engagement: Man pops the question with a McDonald's box

Engagements are common on Valentine’s day, but for one couple, how they got engaged has been shared across every social media platform.

It's a box every girl dreams of seeing, but Karsyn’s box, was a little different.

"Her love for chicken nuggets I'm sure is more than she loves me," said Kristian Helton, who proposed to his girlfriend with a box of chicken nuggets.

"I know this sounds bad,” said Karsyn, Kristian’s fiancé. “I go to McDonald's a lot and I always get chicken nuggets I won't get anything else."

A love for food that turned into a way Kristian proposed to his now fiancé.

"She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement I mean it was just given," stated Kristian.

"I do like chicken nuggets a lot and I think since he knew that he thought it would be the best way to propose to me," said Karsyn.

The couple met on the fourth of July in 2015.

"We started just talking we exchanged numbers and we started dating actually the very next day," explained Karsyn.

"I texted her I said, 'your mine now,' and she took it as me asking her out and we started dating that next day," added Kristian.

As their love for each other grew, Kristian decided to pop the question one morning day by asking, "will you McMarry me."

"I put the ring in the chicken nugget box, and I used the chicken nugget box as a ring box,” explained Kristian. “Then wrote, 'will you McMarry me' in it and she was excited... I think more about the chicken nuggets,"

"I didn't hesitate to say yes because he is obviously the one I want to spend my life with,” added Karsyn

Now the couple’s photos have gone viral.

"If you have a chicken nugget loving girlfriend then that’s how you should propose to her," added Kristian jokingly.

The couple hopes to get married next valentine’s day. They told me that McDonalds has even offered to cater their wedding.