Decatur boxer Jordan Maxey turns tragedy into tribute

DECATUR -- It was too much.



The pain, the memories, the void. Nothing mattered after his best friend passed unexpectedly, let alone a boxing match. Decatur's Jordan Maxey was determined to skip his third professional bout in St. Louis on February 25th, consequences or not.



Then a switch flipped.



"He'd get on me, like 'Man, you better be at the gym,'" Maxey said of his friend Craig Garceau. When the promoters for the Lumiere Casino said they'd be willing to do a video tribute to Garceau, that was the icing on the cake: Big Maxey was back.



Armed with a new purpose, the Decatur lifer is catching himself up to speed by working out three times a day. It's all for an evening in which dozens of friends from the Soy City will come together to form "Team Maxey."



