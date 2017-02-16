UIS, LLCC hosting Career Connections Expo

SPRINGFIELD - The University of Illinois - Springfield is teaming up with Lincoln Land Community College to host the 2017 Career Connections Expo on February 16.

The event is being held at The Recreation and Athletic Center on UIS' campus from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. LLCC and UIS students, alumni, and community members will be able to speak with representatives from more than 100 employers, and have the opportunity to make professional connections while exploring various career paths.

This event is free and open to the public, and no pre-registration is required. However, business casual attire is required, and attendees should bring copies of their resumes to the event.

For more information about the Career Connections Expo, click here.