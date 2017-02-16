Police Seeking Information Regarding School Shooting Threats

CHATHAM - Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is seeking tips from the community regarding threatening messages being found at Glenwood High School on February 8 and 9.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Officer Mike Badger, written messages of a threatening nature were found on walls in bathrooms at Glenwood High School during both days. The messages referred to possible bombing or shooting incidents on school grounds, and as a result, school officials took immediate action to protect students and staff.

Officer Badger adds that no one was injured, but incidents like these are felonies in Illinois, which can result in potential fines and jail time.

These incidents are still under investigation. If you have any information that could help authorities in identifying the individual or individuals responsible, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

