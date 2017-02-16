Senate Committee Approves Teen Organ Donation Bill

ILLINOIS - Legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register to become organ and tissue donors in Illinois has passed a State Senate Public Health Committee.

Under Senate Bill 868, teens receiving their driver's license would be able to register for Illinois' First Person Consent Organ/Tissue Donor Registry. However, the bill comes with a limitation; the procurement organizations must make a reasonable effort to contact a parent or guardian to make sure they approve of the donation.

Under current state law, individuals must be at least 18 years old to join the Registry.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says the bill "is an important step in reducing the number of those on the waiting list." Additionally, 47 other states have already passed similar legislation.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.