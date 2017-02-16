Harsher charges for 19-year old charged in child pornography case

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you last week, a Decatur man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

According to Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott, Hunter Roush, 19, faces seven counts of possession of child pornography. Scott tells WAND News that each charge is a Class X Felony, as the victims were under the age of 13.

Roush was arrested by Decatur police on February 9, following a cyber tip from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

If convicted, Roush faces between six and 30 years in prison per charge. Roush is currently being held at the Macon County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is due back in court on March 8.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.