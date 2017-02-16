Public Invited to Search and Rescue Team Meeting

CHAMPAIGN - Central Illinois residents are invited to take the first step in becoming a member of the Champaign County Search and Rescue Team by attending an informational meeting on March 9.

Individuals who love the outdoors and wish to help search for missing persons are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held at 6:00 p.m. at 1905 East Main Street in Urbana. Attendees must be at least 18 years and and must pass a background check. However, officials say you do not need to live in Champaign County to participate.

Officials also say the team hosts instructional meetings that covers a wide variety of topics, including behaviors displayed by lost individuals and how to use maps and compasses.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 384-3826.