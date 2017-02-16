Springfield Police Arrest 2 After Wednesday Shooting

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says two people are behind bars following an investigation into a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Patton Street at about 10:34 p.m. for a reported home invasion. As officers were responding to the scene, Springfield police learned that a 35-year-old man had been shot in the hip at the home, and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, Springfield police say officers learned that one of the home's residents, 35-year-old John Dougherty, shot the victim. A search warrant was obtained, and officers say they found a Taurus semi-automatic handgun, 92 grams of suspected marijuana, and six grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Authorities say Dougherty was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and manufacture and delivery of marijuana. Another person, identified as Brandi Pehlman, 30, was also arrested on preliminary charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of marijuana.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.