Watseka Police Warning Public of Alleged Imposter

WATSEKA - The Watseka Police Department says it has received multiple reports of a suspicious man who claims to be an undercover police officer.

Watseka police say citizens have reported being approached by a man at their homes and while walking in public during night time hours. Additionally, officers say witnesses report the man has been seen wearing a black face mask, carrying a badge and gun, and has told people he is an undercover police officer working on a sting operation.

The Watseka Police Department would like to inform the public that this individual is not a member of the department, nor do they know of any outside agencies working in the Watseka area.

The man is described as a black male and short in stature. This individual is also reportedly driving a bluish-green Pontiac Grand Prix or dark-colored Dodge Sedan. If you are approached by a person matching the above description, police say you should not approach him, and not allow him into your home. If you see this individual, you are urged to call local law enforcement to make a report.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.