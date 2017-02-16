Springfield Home Builders Association's Home Expo and Lego Building Contest

Springfield-- The 2017 Home Expo is coming up the weekend of February 17th-19th. The Springfield Area Home Builders Association’s Home Expo is the place for attendees to check out the latest trends in the home building and remodeling industry. The entire main floor of the convention center will be filled with booths featuring local businesses and their products and services. It will be at the Prairie Capital Convention Center.

Friday is Senior’s Day. Everyone 65 and older will receive $1 off admission. Plus, Memorial Medical Center will be on site to provide pre-diabetes risk screenings along with weight-loss information, blood pressure screenings and depression and anxiety screenings. Saturday, February 18th is Hero’s Day. All firefighters, police officers and military personnel will receive $1 off admission. The Springfield police, sheriff and fire departments will be on site with emergency vehicles for attendees to explore first hand. Sunday is Educators Day. All educator’s will receive $1 off admission.

And this year, there’s fun for the whole family. On Saturday and Sunday the Home Expo will have multiple Lego® contests. Kids ages 5 to 12 will have the chance to build their dream house with Legos® and win great prizes. In addition to the Lego® Contest, face painting will also be available all three days and kids can have fun at the Lowe’s Kids Corner on Saturday from 9:30am to 5pm and Sunday from 10:30am to 4pm.

WAND’s Dawn Sterling will be a Judge of the Lego Contest on Saturday Morning.

The Home Expo not only benefits local businesses and offers consumers a great resource to learn about home building and remodeling, but it also contributes to charities in our community. Attendees who drop off canned goods to St. Martin de Porres or bring them to the Home Expo will receive $1 off admission. Plus, many other local charities will be represented at the Home Expo.

The Home Expo runs Friday, February 17th 3pm – 8pm; Saturday, February 18th 9am – 6pm and Sunday, February 28th 10am – 5pm.