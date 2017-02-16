Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Attributes Stores Closing to Increase in E-Commerce

Another vacancy is opening up at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth as another store announces it's closing.

WAND News reported early this week that MC Sports is filing for bankruptcy and will begin liquidating stores, including the store at Hickory Point Mall.

According to the Greater Decatur Area Chamber of Commerce's President, Mirinda Rothrock, more people are shopping on websites like Amazon instead of physically shopping. She says it's a trend that is happening not only in Central Illinois, but across the country.

MC Sports at Hickory Point Mall is the latest to announce it's closing its doors. Rothrock believes consumers can help keep stores in communities by acknowledging the shift and responding accordingly.

"A lot of the focus has been changed and that change and focus has been dominated by us as consumers. Consumers, we really need to show local, buy local, and patronize local. By doing so, you're continuing to employ your family, your friends, your neighbors," Rothrock explains.

The Limited and Kirlins closed back in December 2016.

Anchor Store Sears closed in December 2014, followed by JC Penny closing a month later.

"I feel like this is a national movement and I think the focus is being changed by consumers," Rothrock states. "I think the way we can change that is have consumers change or be more conscientious on how they're making their purchases."

TJ Maxx is expected to move into Hickory Point Mall sometime this year.

WAND News reached out to Hickory Point Mall for a response, but denied access to film inside the mall, as well as declined to comment.