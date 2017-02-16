Crime stoppers Reward Amount Raised

JACKSONVILLE - The Sangamon Menard Counties Crime Stoppers Board approves immediate increase in reward. The maximum amount that individuals can receive for providing tips that help solve crimes goes up to $2,500 from $1,000. Crime Stoppers Board President Terry Farmer says, "By raising the maximum award we are informing the public that the could receive up to $2,500 for their confidential information It is important that we continue to provide an attractive incentive to help our Law Enforcement partners solve crimes quickly." If you have information about a crime call Sangamon Menard Crime Stoppers at 217 788 8427 or on line at WWW.cashfortips.us