Mattoon Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Battery

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one person has been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying another person.

Mattoon police say Maverick Bowman, 26, was arrested on February 15 at about 8:44 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officers say Bowman allegedly threatened another man with a knife, then pepper sprayed the man. Mattoon Police also say Bowman allegedly lied to officers during the course of the investigation, claiming to be the victim of an assault.

Bowman is facing preliminary charges of aggravated assault, battery, and obstructing a peace officer.