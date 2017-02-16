Mattoon Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Battery

Mattoon Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, BatteryPosted: Updated:
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students
Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
Arrest made in shooting of Decatur man, 12-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with the May 17 shooting of a man and 12-year-old boy.
Kroger hiring event in Central Illinois Saturday
Kroger is hiring more than 500 people this weekend in the Central Division, that includes all Central Illinois locations.
IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration
Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.
Urbana man facing home invasion, battery charges
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department says one man has been arrested for home invasion early Saturday morning.
Parade kicks off 7th annual Springfield Pridefest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Springfield Saturday afternoon for the seventh annual PrideFest.
Overnight Forecast
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Cops "on a Rooftop" raise funds for Special Olympics
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
77 car train derails in Elkhart
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
Dust storm causes chaos
Police receiving life-saving wound treatment training
