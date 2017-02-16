Judge Rules State Workers Will Receive Pay Amid Budget Impasse

ILLINOIS - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, a St. Clair County Judge has ruled that government workers will continue to be paid amid the budget impasse.

The decision to deny Attorney General Lisa Madigan's request to halt pay until a budget is passed was reached Thursday afternoon. Attorney General Madigan submitted the request last month.

In a release, AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said, "Through all state government’s chaos of the past two years, the people of Illinois have been able to rely on state workers to be there, providing important public services. This decision ensures that that commitment can continue." A statement from Governor Rauner's Office adds, "We’re pleased our hard working state employees, who show up to work every day on behalf of the people of Illinois, will continue to be paid."

Attorney General Madigan's Office has yet to release a statement regarding the judge's decision. We will provide more information as it becomes available.