Construction Manager Needed for Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity

DECATUR - Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity is building its 64th home.

Executive Director Ed Smith says work is stalled on construction of the 64th Habitat Home on East Whitmer Street. Smith says those who are qualified and interested in a Construction Manager Position should call the office at (217) 330-5868.

Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity has a new office location and ReStore under one roof at 932 East Wood Street.