Fortune Magazine: ADM One of World's Most Admired Companies in Food Production

Decatur- Fortune Magazine has named Archer Daniels Midland Company one of the world’s most admired companies, for the ninth year in a row.

Fortune’s annual list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” ranked companies in 51 major industries for 2017. ADM is in the food production category.

“ADM is honored to be named as one of our industry’s most admired companies for the ninth consecutive year,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “This distinction is a testament to the great work our teams are doing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

A total of 680 companies from 28 countries were evaluated by 3,800 executives, directors and securities analysts. Survey respondents were asked to rate companies in their industry on nine criteria: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, its one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 160 countries.