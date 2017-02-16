Children's Museum of Illinois To Put on Bourbon Street Cash Bash Fundraiser

Decatur, IL— Children’s Museum of Illinois is getting ready for one of its largest fundraising events, Bourbon Street Cash Bash!

The Cash Bash is a Mardi Gras party and reverse raffle being held at Infusion Bar & Banquet Center on Saturday, February 25, 2017, doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food and entertainment beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and will admit two. Tickets include one entry into the reverse raffle, Mardi Gras inspired food from the Beach House, 2 drink tickets, and live entertainment from Soul Purpose! Your $100 ticket will buy you a chance of winning up to $5,000!!

A reverse raffle means the first tickets drawn out are the first “losers.” The final 10 ticket holders will vote whether to quit where they are and split the grand prize or go on. After each remaining ticket is pulled, the question will be asked again.

You do not have to be present to win, but if we do not have a signed proxy stating what you want to do if you are in the final 10, you will go with the majority vote.

You have a very limited time to either call the Museum at 423-5437 or click here to purchase your ticket.