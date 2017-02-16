City of Decatur Changing Format for Utilities Billing

DECATUR - Changes to be seen starting with bills arriving February 21. The new format for Municipal Utility Bills include a new look and additional information that includes the number of days in the billing period with a breakdown of the charge for each individual item that make up the total bill. Usage history. Payment information showing pay activity since the previous bill, adjustment and total amounts due. The City has also added the 4 Kroger grocery stores as payment locations bringing the total of payment locations other than the Civic Center to 8. Residents can also pay online.