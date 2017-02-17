Record Warmth Possible Friday thru Monday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Spring-like temperatures will continue across the area with a few record highs likely Friday through Monday.

A southwesterly flow has set up and will continue to pump in very mild air through early next week. High temperatures are expected to average 20 to 25 degrees above average from Friday through Tuesday! A few locations could see highs reach 70 on Friday, Sunday and Monday!

Below is a graphic that shows the record high temperatures for Friday. The orange shaded forecast high temperatures denote the communities who have the greatest likelihood of breaking a record.

The near record warmth will continue this weekend and into the first part of next week. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has compiled a list of record highs for several central Illinois cities. Here are the record highs for Friday through Monday: