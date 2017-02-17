STATE CHAMPIONS: Three local schools take home 8th grade titles

The WAND viewing area had a local team in each of the four IESA 8th grade state basketball championships on Thursday night, with three of them coming away with the win. Click the video above for highlights from the 2A final featuring Decatur's Johns Hill Magnet School plus fellow Soy City school Our Lady of Lourdes in the 1A final.



1A

Limestone Walters (Peoria) 46, Our Lady of Lourdes (Decatur) 33

OLOL finishes season 24-3



2A

Johns Hill (Decatur) 75, Jesse White (Hazel Crest) 55

Johns Hill finishes season 23-0



3A

Teutopolis 35, Burr Ridge 34 (OT)

Teutopolis finishes season 23-4



4A

North Ridge (Danville) 40, Flossmoor Parker 34

North Ridge finishes season 27-0