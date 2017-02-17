Girls High School Basketball Playoff Zone: 2/16

1A Sectional Finals

Heyworth 50, St. Teresa 45 (at Lexington)



Pontiac Super-Sectional: Heyworth vs. Harvest Christian Academy (Elgin), 7 p.m. Monday (at Pontiac High)



2A Sectional Finals

Central Catholic (Bloomington) 52, Monticello 32 (at St. Thomas More)

Teutopolis 62, Newton 50 (OT) (at Newton)



Parkland College Super-Sectional: Teutopolis vs. Central Catholic (Bloomington), 7 p.m. Monday



3A Regional Finals

Mattoon 67, Champaign Central 51 (at Urbana High)

Rochester 48, Sacred Heart-Griffin 37 (at Jacksonville High)

Paris 57, Charleston 45 (at Paris High)

Friday: Effingham vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m. at Taylorville High

Friday: Morton vs. Peoria High, 7 p.m. at Peoria High



MacArthur Sectional Semifinal: Mattoon vs. Effingham/Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. at MacArthur High (Decatur)

MacArthur Sectional Semifinal: Rochester vs. Paris, 6 p.m. at MacArthur High (Decatur)

Limestone Sectional Semifinal: Morton/Peoria High vs. Galesburg Regional, 7 p.m. Monday at Limestone High (Bartonville)



4A Regional Finals

Friday: Springfield High vs. O'Fallon, 7 p.m. at Springfield High



Normal Community Sectional Semifinal: Springfield High/O'Fallon vs. Winner Edwardsville Regional, 7 p.m. at Normal Community High