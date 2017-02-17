Girls High School Basketball Playoff Zone: 2/16

Girls High School Basketball Playoff Zone: 2/16Posted:
Arrest made in shooting of Decatur man, 12-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with the May 17 shooting of a man and 12-year-old boy.
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
WAND Interactive Radar
IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration
Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.
STATE RECAP: Central Illinois shines at girls track and field finals
CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals Saturday. Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six. Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
Golf cart stolen from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police need your help in their investigation into the theft of a golf cart from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex this week.
I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students
Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.
Kroger hiring event in Central Illinois Saturday
Kroger is hiring more than 500 people this weekend in the Central Division, that includes all Central Illinois locations.
STATE RECAP: Girls track and field finals
Decatur Celebration announces headliners, changes
77 car train derails in Elkhart
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
Cops "on a Rooftop" raise funds for Special Olympics
Springfield Police Arrest 2 After Wednesday Incident
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
Name in deadly Danville shooting released
NEW VIDEO: Body cam footage rreleased in case of suspended Springfield Officer
