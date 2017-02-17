Girls High School Basketball Playoff Zone: 2/16

Posted:

1A Sectional Finals
Heyworth 50, St. Teresa 45 (at Lexington)

Pontiac Super-Sectional: Heyworth vs. Harvest Christian Academy (Elgin), 7 p.m. Monday (at Pontiac High)

2A Sectional Finals
Central Catholic (Bloomington) 52, Monticello 32 (at St. Thomas More)
Teutopolis 62, Newton 50 (OT) (at Newton)

Parkland College Super-Sectional: Teutopolis vs. Central Catholic (Bloomington), 7 p.m. Monday

3A Regional Finals
Mattoon 67, Champaign Central 51 (at Urbana High)
Rochester 48, Sacred Heart-Griffin 37 (at Jacksonville High)
Paris 57, Charleston 45 (at Paris High)
Friday: Effingham vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m. at Taylorville High
Friday: Morton vs. Peoria High, 7 p.m. at Peoria High

MacArthur Sectional Semifinal: Mattoon vs. Effingham/Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. at MacArthur High (Decatur)
MacArthur Sectional Semifinal: Rochester vs. Paris, 6 p.m. at MacArthur High (Decatur)
Limestone Sectional Semifinal: Morton/Peoria High vs. Galesburg Regional, 7 p.m. Monday at Limestone High (Bartonville)

4A Regional Finals
Friday: Springfield High vs. O'Fallon, 7 p.m. at Springfield High

Normal Community Sectional Semifinal: Springfield High/O'Fallon vs. Winner Edwardsville Regional, 7 p.m. at Normal Community High

