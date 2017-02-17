Warmest February stretch since 1930 under way

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Unseasonably warm temperatures expected over the weekend will persist into next week, making it the longest February stretch since 1930.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says record high temperatures will likely be set across parts of central Illinois Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s, pushing 70. He says the forecast keeps numbers in the 60s through next Thursday. The last time Decatur saw highs at or above 60 degrees for that long was back in 1930 when the warmth persisted for 8 days.



Even at night, Del Rosso says low temperatures aren't expected to drop below freezing until the last weekend of the month. The last time Decatur stayed above freezing for more than a week in February was in 2000.

The weekend forecast looks dry for central Illinois with the next round of showers holding until next Tuesday. For more on the latest forecast, visit wandtv.com/weather.