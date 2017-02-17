Danville Residents Urged to Avoid Energy Supplier Solicitors

DANVILLE - Danville officials say residents are being warned of solicitation attempts from alleged energy supplier groups.

According to a release from Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer, no solicitation permits for energy suppliers have been approved by the City. As such, residents should be on the lookout for individuals claiming to be from an energy supplier.

Officials say these groups often ask to have access to your home, or to review your power bill. Residents are urged to not share any information, to shut their doors, and to call local law enforcement.