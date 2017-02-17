Former Representative Bob Michel Dead at 93

ILLINOIS - Former U.S. Representative Robert "Bob" Michel (R-IL) has passed away at age 93.

Michel served as Representative for Illinois' 18th Congressional District from 1957 until 1995, and was also named Republican Minority Leader for 14 of those years.

Several Illinois lawmakers have commented on Michel's passing. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said, "Congressman Michel was the definition of a public servant. Best known for his bipartisan style and working cooperatively with Democrats and Republicans alike, he was beloved by all."

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said, "His passing this morning reminds us that the son of an immigrant from Peoria, a decorated veteran of World War II and a proud Republican leader can set a standard we all should aspire to."

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) adds, "Bob Michel was a war hero and one of the most respected members of Congress of all time. His 38 years of service in the U.S. House of Representatives and the incredible footprint he has left on Central Illinois and this country will never be forgotten."

State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) also says, "Bob Michel embodied the best of what it is to be a public servant. Bob brought his humble, Main Street, Central Illinois values to Washington, a background that allowed him to succeed like few Members who serve in the minority party have ever have."