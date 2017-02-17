Former Representative Bob Michel Dead at 93

Former Representative Bob Michel Dead at 93Posted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Prostitution ring arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department says three people were arrested and a teenage girl was taken into protective custody in connection with a prostitution investigation.
-
Arrest made in shooting of Decatur man, 12-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with the May 17 shooting of a man and 12-year-old boy.
-
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
-
IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration
Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.
-
STATE RECAP: Central Illinois shines at girls track and field finals
CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals Saturday. Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six. Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
-
Golf cart stolen from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police need your help in their investigation into the theft of a golf cart from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex this week.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
-
I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students
Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
STATE RECAP: Girls track and field finals
-
Cops "on a Rooftop" raise funds for Special Olympics
-
Decatur Celebration announces headliners, changes
-
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
-
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
-
77 car train derails in Elkhart
-
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
-
Dust storm causes chaos
-
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.