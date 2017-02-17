Logan County Under Red Flag Warning

LOGAN COUNTY - The Lincoln Police Department says the National Weather Service has placed Logan County under a red flag warning.

Under a red flag warning, no outdoor burning is permitted. NWS officials say the warning was put into place due to current dry conditions and the expected warm, dry air moving into central Illinois this weekend. Outdoor burns in these locations could potentially get out of control easily.

The red flag warning will be in place until "rain conditions occur." For more information about weather conditions in your area, check out our Weather page.