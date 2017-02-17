Drug bust takes 4,530 grams of pot off the streets

HEWITTVILLE - The Christian County Sheriff's Office says a drug investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Pana man.

In a release, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp states the investigation was conducted by Central Illinois Enforcement Group Agents, in cooperation with Metropolitan Enforcement Group Southwestern Illinois Agents. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested Zachary Bland of rural Pana on February 14.

Kettelkamp says Bland was arrested in Hewittville for possession of 4,530 grams, or nearly 10 pounds, of marijuana with intent to deliver.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.