Champaign City Council to Consider Settlements

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign City Council members will consider approving two legal settlements during a scheduled meeting on February 21.

Officials say one of the settlements would resolve a lawsuit filed by Precious Jackson against three Champaign police officers and the City. Under the settlement, Jackson would receive $250,000, and would release all claims against the police officers and City, without admission of liability by the City or the officers. The lawsuit alleged that a Champaign police officer used excessive force against her while she was being arrested.

The second settlement, involving a lawsuit filed by Kyle O'Brien against two police officers and the City, would award O'Brien with $175,000, and would result in all claims against the City of officers being released, with no admission of liability by the City or the officers. The lawsuit alleged that a Champaign police officer used excessive force against him while he was being arrested.

City Attorney Fred Stavins says, "In each of these cases, both the City and the plaintiffs saw the benefit of avoiding the additional expense of litigation and agreed on a settlement."

We will provide updates as they become available.