Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips in Urbana Homicide

URBANA - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a January 3 homicide.

Deputies say Deonta Rozier was found deceased in a field in the 5000 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. The investigation into the death that Rozier was shot by a firearm.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are looking for information that could help their investigation. If you have any information regarding Rozier's death, you're encouraged to leave an anonymous tip by calling (217) 373-8477.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.