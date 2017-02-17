Springfield Firefighters helping to raise money for family of fatal fire victim

Springfield Firefighters helping to raise money for family of fatal fire victimPosted: Updated:
Prostitution ring arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department says three people were arrested and a teenage girl was taken into protective custody in connection with a prostitution investigation.
Attempted abduction investigation in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction that happened in Urbana Township Saturday evening.
Woman seriously injured in I-55 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Sunday afternoon.
Arrest made in shooting of Decatur man, 12-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with the May 17 shooting of a man and 12-year-old boy.
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration
Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.
STATE RECAP: Central Illinois shines at girls track and field finals
CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals Saturday. Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six. Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.
Cattle run free after semi crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a truck-tractor semi-trailer loaded with cattle overturned on I-74 Saturday afternoon, allowing the animals to escape and causing delays.
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
Golf cart stolen from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police need your help in their investigation into the theft of a golf cart from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex this week.
-
