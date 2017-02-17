Springfield Firefighters helping to raise money for family of fatal fire victim

Springfield- Firefighters at Springfield Fire Station 2 are going above and beyond their duty, and helping to raise money for the family of three year old Hailey Campbell who tragically died during an apartment fire on Monday.

"This is over and above for our guys, beyond what we do on a normal day, medical calls or fire calls. This is often what they guys chose to do, as a personal choice they make whether it is on their day off, or sometimes on their on time. Is to help families and help fire victims." said Chris Richmond, Springfield Fire Marshall.

This was not the station's first time helping the family. "About 16 months ago, our firefighters had an opportunity to reach out to this same family and help them out at that time, and of course this week they have had a fire tragedy. They are certainly in need of help again this week so our firefighters here at Station 2 on 2810 Stevenson Drive are doing some coordinated effort to provide resources for the family that we know they are going to need." Richmond said.

The firefighters at the station are helping to collect money and gift cards for the family. Many are also donating to the GoFundMe Page set up for the family.

If you would like to donate you can stop by the fire station at 2810 Stevenson Drive in Springfield, or by heading to the GoFundMe Page by clicking here.