President's Day Decatur Park District Facility Hours

DECATUR - Decatur Park District Announces President's Day Hours and Closures.

The Decatur Indoor Sports Center will be open Monday, February 20 from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Red Tail Run Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to dusk. The Poage Arts and Recreation Center will be closed during the day.

Regularly scheduled dance classes and Greater Decatur Chorale practice will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. The Park District Administrative office will be closed. The Decatur Airport will maintain flight operations, but the office will be closed.