UPDATE: Billingsley BP now looking for new vehicle in hit-and-run investigation

UPDATE: Billingsley BP now looking for new vehicle in hit-and-run investigationPosted: Updated:
The Latest: US 'disappointed' Taiwan not at WHO assembly
Dr. Margaret Chan has given her last address as director-general of the World Health Organization at its annual gathering of member states in Geneva.
Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a man suspected in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been arrested on unrelated charges.
1 arrested in early-morning Springfield carjacking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a cab early Monday morning.
25 years later, man gets mom's life insurance payout
The Illinois State treasurer's iCASH program helped a Decatur man get the money from an old life insurance policy that hadn't paid out.
STATE RECAP: Central Illinois shines at girls track and field finals
CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals Saturday. Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six. Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.
WAND Interactive Radar
Deputies find van used in attempted abduction
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND News brought you yesterday, the vehicle allegedly involved in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been found.
Downtown Springfield could get casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A new casino could be coming to downtown Springfield, if one man gets his way.
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - In the midst of the destruction in Haiti, the "FGS4S 50k Shoe Drive" aims to give 50,000 pairs of shoes to adults and children.
Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror
A night for which Ariana Grande fans had waited weeks ended in blood, terror and death Monday night as an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena moments after Grande left the stage.
STATE RECAP: Girls track and field finals
Kids embracing nature through "Wild Wetlands" program
Police: Volunteer coach steals, sells baseball equipment
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Crews finishing new hospice unit in Springfield
Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant
Overnight Forecast
Weather radio programming dates
Agribusiness Today
