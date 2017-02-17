UPDATE: Billingsley BP now looking for new vehicle in hit-and-run investigation

UPDATE: The company of a tow truck operator who was hit on February 9 says they are now looking for a different kind of car.

On Saturday, February 18, Billingsley BP Service Center & Towing published a post, saying they and authorities are now looking for a 2006-13 Chevy Impala, as opposed to a 1998-2002 Taurus.

The company's Facebook page explains they were able to come to this conclusion after piecing together parts from the wreckage on February 9. The color of the car is still the same dark gray metallic as reported initially. They also attached pictures of the wreckage, along with a stock photo of the type of car they are looking for.

DECATUR- The hit and run occurring on I-72, Thursday, February 9th sent one tow truck operator to the hospital suffering multiple injuries. The car and suspect(s) still on the run.

More than a week later, the condition of Chris Moore, the Billingsley tow truck operator was treated at Carle hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery in the coming weeks and eventually will be moved to St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Friday, WAND spoke with Jay Billinglsey, owner of Billingsley Service Center and Towing to find out the condition of Moore and how the business is doing in his absence.

Billingsley said, "yeah, he's in pretty good spirits, he is a heck of a fighter, so we expect him to make a full recovery its going to be a long road ahead for both he and us but we are optimistic that everything will turn out in the end. And we just want to make sure that we are keeping the message out and keeping people looking for the people in question."

Illinois State Police are still looking for the subject(s) who did this. The car in question is a gray Ford Taurus model between 1998-2002. The passenger side mirror is broken off and there is significant damage to the front of the passenger side. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.