HCI Alternative Celebrates One Year

Springfield- It's been one year since HCI Alternatives has opened in downtown Springfield.

"It's been awesome, challenging, crazy but I wouldn't trade it for the world." said Chris Stone, CEO of HCI Alternatives.

In the past year, the amount of patients served in Springfield has grown exponentially. "The amount of patients that we've been able to develop we started with 15 patients here in Springfield the first day, to over 400 now. It's been incredible, the patient stories you hear coming in and the effects that cannabis has been able to make in terms of changing these people's lives is sensational, absolutely sensational." said Stone.

This first year served as a learning time for the growing business. "The challenges of rolling out a new program with the state caused some delays. The computer technology to track the inventory and track the patients making sure we are doing it the right way has also been challenging but for the most part I don't think that I would necessarily change anything to the way they rolled out the program because slow rolling it a little bit helps to work out the kinks in the system and I think we've been able to do that the past year." Stone said.

Stone expects the next year to go smoothly, but does anticipate that they will have to continue to advocate for medical marijuana. "Educating doctors, educating patients on what cannabis can do. Understanding what ailments and potentially what new ailments could come about because of the research being on cannabis with those ailments."

