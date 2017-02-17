1 dead, 3 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one woman is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County Friday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Arenzville Road, about half-a-mile south of Illinois Route 125, at about 11:30 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2005 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound on Arenzville Road when it attempted to turn left into a nearby business. At the same time, Troopers say a 2000 Dodge was traveling behind the truck tractor at the same location.

Authorities say the Dodge failed to reduce its speed, and struck the rear of the truck-tractor semi-trailer. ISP officials say the front-seat passenger of the Dodge, identified as a 22-year-old Beardstown woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, as well as one child passenger, were taken to a local hospital via ambulance, while another child passenger was airlifted to a local hospital. No occupants in the truck-tractor semi-trailer were injured.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.