Illinois State Police Accepting Applications for Troopers

Prostitution ring arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department says three people were arrested and a teenage girl was taken into protective custody in connection with a prostitution investigation.
Woman seriously injured in I-55 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Sunday afternoon.
Attempted abduction investigation in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction that happened in Urbana Township Saturday evening.
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
No charges in weekend Springfield stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND has been following, Springfield police say they believe the stabbing death of a man on the city's northeast side Saturday morning to be a case of self-defense.
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
Arrest made in shooting of Decatur man, 12-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with the May 17 shooting of a man and 12-year-old boy.
STATE RECAP: Central Illinois shines at girls track and field finals
CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals Saturday. Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six. Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.
Trial set to begin in killing of 2-year-old 'Baby Doe'
Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man charged in the killing of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.
