Record High Temperatures Set in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Lincoln, Springfield and Decatur saw new record high temperatures set on Friday. Lincoln and Springfield nearly broke the record for warmest February high temperature by only 2 degrees.

A southerly breeze, dry air and clear sky helped temperatures quickly climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s across central Illinois. Officially, 3 record highs were broken in the WAND viewing area as of Friday night. Lincoln's high reached 72 shattering the old record of 63 set in 2001. Springfield also shattered the old record of 68 set in 2011, as the mercury rose to 73. The official climate site for the city of Decatur is at the south water treatment plant and not the airport. The official high for the soy city reached 66 breaking the old record of 61 set in 1911.

The forecast calls for the warmth to continue meaning more records are possible over the weekend and into the first part of next week.