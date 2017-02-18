Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/17

Posted:
Sophomore guard Jarius Ingram (13 points) Warrensburg-Latham knocked off St. Teresa 49-43 to win the CIC championship on Friday night in Decatur.

Click the videos above to join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for more than 12 high school basketball games around Central Illinois! Warrensburg-Latham locks up the CIC title, Monticello takes care of St. Joseph-Ogden, Lincoln and Effingham's girls squads duke it out for a spot in the Super-Sectionals plus many more marquee games!

Video 1
Warrensburg-Latham 49, St. Teresa 43 (W-L clinches CIC title)
Central A&M 74, Shelbyville 45
Clinton 66, Sullivan 54
Southeast 75, MacArthur 67
Eisenhower 47, Rochester 37
Lincoln 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40
Monticello 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 46

Video 2
Mt. Zion 69, Charleston 58
Taylorville 65, Mattoon 62
Argenta-Oreana 67, Sangamon Valley 55
Teutopolis 91, Madison 56
Girls Regional Final: Effingham 70, Lincoln 64

