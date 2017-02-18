Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/17

Click the videos above to join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for more than 12 high school basketball games around Central Illinois! Warrensburg-Latham locks up the CIC title, Monticello takes care of St. Joseph-Ogden, Lincoln and Effingham's girls squads duke it out for a spot in the Super-Sectionals plus many more marquee games!



Video 1

Warrensburg-Latham 49, St. Teresa 43 (W-L clinches CIC title)

Central A&M 74, Shelbyville 45

Clinton 66, Sullivan 54

Southeast 75, MacArthur 67

Eisenhower 47, Rochester 37

Lincoln 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40

Monticello 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 46



Video 2

Mt. Zion 69, Charleston 58

Taylorville 65, Mattoon 62

Argenta-Oreana 67, Sangamon Valley 55

Teutopolis 91, Madison 56

Girls Regional Final: Effingham 70, Lincoln 64