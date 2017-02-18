Record High Temperatures Possible Saturday

Posted:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The warm weather looks to continue for central Illinois the rest of the weekend and into the first of next week. A few record highs are possible again Saturday afternoon as high temperatures are forecast to reach into the middle to upper 60s.

Here is a list of record highs and forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday complied by the National Weather Service in Lincoln. 

