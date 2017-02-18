Get to know new Cerro Gordo-Bement football coach Nick Walker

CERRO GORDO -- Nick Walker is Cerro Gordo through and through.



Not only has he been on staff with the Broncos since 2011, he is a Cerro Graduate himself and even owns a landscaping company in town. As a player, the former quarterback and Class of 2000 member led his team to a 9-2 finish as a senior while playing for the legendary Paul Workman.



Walker takes over a program that made the playoffs in four of seven seasons under Andy Kerley.



To hear from Walker on what offensive system he plans on running, what he learned from Coach Paul Workman plus his team bonding ideas, click the video above.