Body found in car submerged in Lake Vermilion

Danville- Vermilion County Sheriff's Department has confirmed a body was found Saturday Morning inside of a car at Lake Vermilion in Vermilion County.

Vermilion County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:46 am about a car possibly being submerged in Lake Vermilion near the boat ramp located off of Denmark road. Upon arriving on scene, emergency personnel saw items that indicated that vehicle could be under water. The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department Underwater Search and Rescue Team was called in, and divers removed the vehicle from the lake.

Upon removing the car police found a woman deceased in the car. Police are not releasing her name at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation.



No foul play is suspected at this time.

