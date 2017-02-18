STATE WRESTLING: Eleven local wrestlers compete in finals

CHAMPAIGN -- A banner weekend for central Illinois wrestling wrapped up Saturday night with eleven wrestlers in the WAND coverage area competing in the finals. Check out how they fared below.

CLASS 1A

132: Zac Blasioli (East Alton-W.R.) def. Trey Hild (PORTA), Dec 7-5

182: Griffin Meeker (SJ-O) def. Logan Winter (Clinton), Dec 12-6

195: Niles Ager (Rock Falls) def. Peyton Hudspeth (Auburn), TF-1.5 4:30 (17-2)

220: Logan Lee (Orion) def. Cody Miller (B.-Henning), Dec 12-9

CLASS 2A

106: Justin Cardani (Centennial) def. Kyle Schickel (Lemont), Dec 5-2

113: Joe Arroyo (Grayslake North) def. Trevor Edwards (Mattoon), Dec 5-4

152: Trent Rakers (Highland) def. Demarius Smith (Rantoul), Dec 1-0

160: Pat Schoenfelder (Antioch) def. Peyton West (Springfield H.S.), Dec 12-5

195: Jacob Warner (Washington) def. Hunter Crowley (M.-Seymour), TF-1.5 5:26 (22-7)

220: Luke Luffman (Urbana) def. Scott Sierzega (Brother Rice), Dec 1-0