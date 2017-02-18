Fire on the 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign leaves homes unlivable

The 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign was up in smoke Saturday morning.

"I was getting ready for work and everything, and we came out because we heard a boom noise and then we saw that she was ok and then I went back in the house to get ready for work," explains Angela Teague, whose home was damaged by the fire. "The next thing I know my husband is screaming, ‘get your purse get out get out! Get the dog and get out!’ When we came out, there was a big fire going on."

The fire started in the garage at 403 Grove Street, and quickly made its way next door to 405 Grove Street.

"Close proximity we did have the building pretty close to one another. One of the other things is we did have a pretty good wind this morning, so anytime we get any kind of a wind driving a fire, it can actually make it go in different directions and move faster," says Randy Smith, Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal.

The occupants of both homes were outside when the fire department arrived. Fire crews had the fire out by 10:15 a.m. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. The total damage estimate is $45,000 to the house and garage at 403 Grove Street and $30,000 to the house and garage at 405 Grove Street.

One resident said her smoke detector saved her family’s lives.

"Our fire detector was going off because of the smoke that did come," added Angela. "It's always safe and good to always have a smoke detector in your home. Make sure the batteries are set and you change them when the time comes because it will help save your life."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross crews are assisting the residents for the time being.