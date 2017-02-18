Fire on the 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign leaves homes unlivable

Fire on the 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign leaves homes unlivablePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
The Latest: US 'disappointed' Taiwan not at WHO assembly
Dr. Margaret Chan has given her last address as director-general of the World Health Organization at its annual gathering of member states in Geneva.
-
Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a man suspected in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been arrested on unrelated charges.
-
25 years later, man gets mom's life insurance payout
The Illinois State treasurer's iCASH program helped a Decatur man get the money from an old life insurance policy that hadn't paid out.
-
1 arrested in early-morning Springfield carjacking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a cab early Monday morning.
-
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
-
Deputies find van used in attempted abduction
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND News brought you yesterday, the vehicle allegedly involved in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been found.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
STATE RECAP: Central Illinois shines at girls track and field finals
CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals Saturday. Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six. Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.
-
Downtown Springfield could get casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A new casino could be coming to downtown Springfield, if one man gets his way.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant
-
Regional baseball/softball championship highlights
-
STATE RECAP: Girls track and field finals
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Kids embracing nature through "Wild Wetlands" program
-
Moonshine distillery, meth operation found in Clinton
-
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
-
Police: Volunteer coach steals, sells baseball equipment
-
Google is changing how teachers teach, and how students learn
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.