Illini complete Hawkeye sweep for second consecutive road win

IOWA CITY -- It hadn't happened since February 2015, and frankly it was glaring.



The Illini entered Saturday afternoon on a two-year drought of winning consecutive Big Ten road games. But that ended thanks to a game that was puzzling from start to finish.



Both teams struggled to take care of the ball -- Illinois turned it over 17 times, Iowa 15 -- but the Illini (15-12, 5-9) shot 50 percent in the second half and erased a four-point deficit at the break for a 70-66 win over the Hawkeyes (14-13, 6-8).



Balls squirted across the floor, 3-point heaves banked in, the 15,400 fans in attendance were loud and the two teams were on pace to finish in the 40s at one point in the first half. Nevertheless, it was an exciting finish and it resulted in a sigh of relief for the Illini, who were noticeably elated after the game.



Senior wing Malcolm Hill led the Illini with 21 points and 8 rebounds to go with 4 assists and 2 steals. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas, redshirt sophomore center Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands each posted 12 points in the team's second win over Iowa this season.



Illinois next welcomes Northwestern to Champaign in a Tuesday night tilt.



For complete postgame coverage from Gordon Voit and Noah Newman, click the video above.