Record warmth expected to continue

Ariana Grande's bassist from Decatur survives bombing
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Monday's bombing in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 dead and even more hurt. Eric Ingram, from Decatur, plays in Grande's band as the bassist. His family was concerned when the news first broke about the bombing. Linda Ingram, Eric's mother, said, "well we saw what had happened on the news and I called him and I couldn't reach him and then he called me and left a message on the phone to let me know he was okay." Ingram took...
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
Decatur police seeking tips in May 11 burglary
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say they are seeking the public's help in its investigation into a burglary that happened on May 11.
Man charged in deadly crashed that killed 17-month-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man has been charged in a crashed that killed a 17-month-old earlier this month.
Sexual assault charge dropped against Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sexual assault charge against a Decatur man arrested earlier this month has been dropped.
Charleston high school student dead in crash
CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)- A 16 year old Charleston High School student died in a car crash near Old State road and Lerna Road in Mattoon early afternoon Tuesday. Mattoon first responders arrived to the scene. The Charleston School District's Facebook page confirmed it was Jordan Holly who died in the crash. Students held a gathering at The Warehouse Tuesday night to mourn together. Assistant Superintendent Tod Vilardo said, "she just finished her sophomore year and she...
2 teens arrested in weekend drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police have arrested two juveniles after a drive by shooting over the weekend.
25 years later, man gets mom's life insurance payout
The Illinois State treasurer's iCASH program helped a Decatur man get the money from an old life insurance policy that hadn't paid out.
Tuesday High School Highlight Zone
Click the video above for highlights from the following softball playoff games: + Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Central A&M 0 (6 innings) (1A Bethany Sectional) + Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Toledo 5 (1A Bethany Sectional) + Charleston 10, Eisenhower 0 (5 innings) (3A Effingham Regional) + Effingham 7, Taylorville 0 (3A Effingham Regional) For a complete listing of every playoff softball and soccer game, visit the IHSA ScoreZone.
Special prosecutor assigned to investigate Macon Co. State's Attorney
A special prosecutor has been named to investigate Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.
