Record warmth expected to continue

Record high temperatures have been a common trend over the weekend here in central Illinois.

The National Weather Service confirmed new record highs on Friday, February 17 for Decatur (66), Lincoln (72) and Springfield (73) as well as Saturday, February 18 for Lincoln (67), Normal (72) and Springfield (68). We’re still waiting for confirmation for Sunday, February 19, however it looks like more records will be broken.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says we’re not done just yet.

High temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday thru Thursday for this upcoming week. Most of these record highs date back to the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s. This will mark a stretch of seven consecutive days that we will have near record warmth in our region.

For detailed information on record highs/lows in different cities across central Illinois, click here.