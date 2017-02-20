Pana Feral Cat Coalition working to help feral cat colony live healthier lives

Feral cats are often viewed as a problem to many. One organization in Pana is working to cut down on the feral cat population and help the animals live healthier lives.

What looks like an empty barn is a home for dozens of feral cats.

"Cats started showing up and they started to kill the mice and all the birds and stuff, so I started feeding them. Now I've been doing it for about 12 years," said Hap Gullidge who cares for the feral cats.

What started as an act of kindness, has turned in to a community organization with credit to its founder Sarah Housh.

"I was driving through here one day I had no idea there were cats out here," said Sarah Housh founder of the Pana Feral Cat Coalition. "I saw them, so I got out of my car and I saw this super sickly looking little kitten that was super weak. So I thought how can I help these cats."

Sarah created the Pana Feral Cat Coalition with hopes to get medical treatment for all the cats located at the Pana fairgrounds.

"What we do is trap the cats over here at the fair grounds we take them over to Pana Animal Hospital we spay or neuter them vaccinate them for rabies test them for feline leukemia and feline immune deficiency virus," explained Sarah. "After they are all done with surgery they stay at my co-workers house for a few days so that they can recoup then we take them back out here to the fair grounds and return them."

She works as a vet tech. Her goal, is to one day increase the number of animals the organization helps.

"I would definitely like to expand it to other parts of Pana, so we can help other people who have cat issues in their neighborhood so we can have less of a nuisance problem. Less spraying less howling in the night that kind of stuff," added Sarah.

For now, Sarah hopes others will have empathy for feral cats.

"I just want them to see feral cats as the same species as a domestic cat they were just raised different," says Sarah. "Feral isn't a biological trait. Different cats are feral to different degrees. They all just need love and they all deserve medical care that's what we are trying to give them."

If you are interested in donating to the organization you can visit their Facebook page. The organization will be holding a bake sale on February 29th from 1 to 4 PM in front of Slack Glass Company located 201 South Poplar in Pana.