Family: Baby safe, mother still missing in LaSalle County disappearance

STREATOR, Ill. -- An 11-month-old is safe and a Streator woman is still missing. Police believe a Streator man is responsible for their disappearance.

The LaSalle County Sheriff says 33-year-old Clarence Merritte is wanted on numerous charges, including domestic battery, and aggravated assault.

Police say, Merritte is the father of the 11-month-old baby, who went missing late Friday night. Kayla Stratton, 24, was forced off the road by Merritte, and into a utility pole,

Officials believe Merritte then hit, and forcibly took Stratton from the car by her hair, and put her into his vehicle.

Family members told NBC Chicago that the baby was dropped off at a family friend's home over the weekend. However, authorities said the search was ongoing as of Monday morning.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stratton, her son, or Merritte, are asked to call the LaSalle County Sheriff's office at 815-433-2161.